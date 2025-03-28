hamburger icon
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel On Road Price in Rae Bareli

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Left View
1/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Left View
2/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Brand Name View
3/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Disc View
4/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Engine View
5/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Tyre View
6/10
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Rae Bareli
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Price in Rae Bareli

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Rae Bareli starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Rae Bareli

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD

₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,500
RTO
17,320
Insurance
6,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rae Bareli)
2,39,990
EMI@5,158/mo
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Rae Bareli is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Rae Bareli amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Rae Bareli is Rs. 4,866.
The insurance charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Rae Bareli are Rs. 6,170, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

