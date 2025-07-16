hamburger icon
Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelSpecs & FeaturesImages

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel On Road Price in Nangal

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Left View
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Nangal
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Price in

Nangal

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Nangal starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

...Read More

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Variant Wise Price List in

Nangal
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD

₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,500
RTO
17,320
Insurance
6,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Nangal)
2,39,990
EMI@5,158/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Alternatives

Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.86 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Dominar 250 Price in Nangal
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

2.07 - 2.08 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gixxer SF 250 Price in Nangal
UPCOMING
Benelli 402 S

Benelli 402 S

2.5 - 2.7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
250 Duke Price in Nangal
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.2 - 2.21 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RC 200 Price in Nangal
Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.81 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Karizma XMR Price in Nangal

Suzuki News

View all
  News

Suzuki Videos

View all
 

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Nangal is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Nangal amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Nangal is Rs. 4,866.
The insurance charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Nangal are Rs. 6,170, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Popular Suzuki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Suzuki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

7.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.29 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.37 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

95,677 - 99,476
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

2.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2025]

2.2 - 2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW F 450 GS

BMW F 450 GS

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details