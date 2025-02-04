What is the on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Nagercoil? The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Nagercoil is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Nagercoil? The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Nagercoil amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Nagercoil? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Nagercoil is Rs. 4,866.