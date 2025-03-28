What is the on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Margao? The on-road price of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Margao is Rs. 2.40 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Margao? The RTO charges for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD in Margao amount to Rs. 17,320, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Margao? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel in Margao is Rs. 4,866.