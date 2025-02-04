Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Abohar starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price in Abohar starts from Rs. 2.40 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel dealers and showrooms in Abohar for best offers.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel on road price breakup in Abohar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Dominar 250 which starts at Rs. 1.85 Lakhs in Abohar, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Abohar and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Abohar.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD ₹ 2.40 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price