Honda SP160 on road price in Tiptur starts from Rs. 1.51 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Tiptur. The lowest price model is Honda SP160 on road price in Tiptur starts from Rs. 1.51 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Tiptur. The lowest price model is Honda SP160 Single Disc and the most priced model is Honda SP160 Dual Disc. Visit your nearest Honda SP160 dealers and showrooms in Tiptur for best offers. Honda SP160 on road price breakup in Tiptur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda SP160 is mainly compared to TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Tiptur, TVS Apache RTR 160 which starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs in Tiptur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Tiptur. Variants On-Road Price Honda SP160 Single Disc ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Honda SP160 Dual Disc ₹ 1.56 Lakhs