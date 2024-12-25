Auto recap, Dec 24: Audi Q7 review, new Honda SP160 launch, Honda-Nissan merger's India impact

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, December 24.

2024 Audi Q7 SUV review

The Audi Q7 was first launched in India back in 2008 and at the time, was a formidable player in a space that was far less crowded than it is today. The luxury SUV segment has grown in number and stature over the past decade and a half, and the Q7 has lost some of its sheen on the way. It is not even the flagship SUV in Audi's own portfolio, a crown that is currently worn by the Audi Q8. However, the challenges have hardly seemed to have a bearing on this particular SUV, which is also seen as a timeless classic by those with a budget for it. HT Auto has reviewed the 2024 Audi Q7.

Honda-Nissan merger: Will India benefit from the new Japanese alliance?

Honda Cars and Nissan Motor, two of the big three Japanese carmakers present in India, are all set to join hands to set up the third-largest carmaker group in the world. The duo, along with another Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi, have started talks to set up a new holding company, an umbrella under which the trio will manufacture cars for the global markets. The primary aim of this alliance is to take on the growing challenges from Chinese carmakers, especially in the electric vehicle segment. India will be one of the key markets in focus for the alliance where Honda and Nissan aim to step up their game in coming years.

2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the 2025 Honda SP160 motorcycle with OBD2B compliance. The 2025 Honda SP160 is priced from ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards and is now ready to meet future emission norms. It also gets new features to make it more relevant against rivals. The company has been upgrading its commuter range and recently introduced the Honda Activa 125 and SP125 with feature upgrades.

