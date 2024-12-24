2025 Honda SP160 with OBD2B compliance launched, prices start at 1.22 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has rolled out the 2025 SP160 motorcycle with OBD2B compliance. The 2025 Honda SP160 is priced from ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards and is now ready to meet future emission norms. It also gets new features to make it more relevant against rivals. Honda has been upgrading its commuter range and recently introduced the Activa 125 and SP125 with feature upgrades.

2025 Honda SP160: What’s New

The new Honda SP160 gets revised styling with a sharper-looking front profile thanks to a more angular LED headlamp unit. The bodywork remains unchanged comprising a muscular fuel tank with shrouds on either side, an undercowl, a chrome cover on the exhaust muffler, and an LED taillight. The colour options have been rejigged on the SP160, now available in four hues - Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, and Athletic Blue Metallic.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda Hness CB350 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 45.8 kmpl 45.8 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB350RS 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 36.0 kmpl 36.0 kmpl ₹ 2.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda CBR150R 149.0 cc 149.0 cc 37.0 kmpl 37.0 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda CBR500R 471.0 cc 471.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 4.99 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Dio 125 123.92 cc 123.92 cc 48 kmpl 48 kmpl ₹84,851 Compare View Offers Honda SP160 160 cc 160 cc 60 kmpl 60 kmpl ₹ 1.18 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : New Honda SP125 launched starting at ₹91,771, now complies with OBD2B regulations

The 2025 Honda SP160 continues to get the 162.71 cc engine that now meets the upcoming emission regulations with the OBD2B compliance

2025 Honda SP160: New Features

The 2025 SP160 also gets a new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. This is the same unit that was recently introduced on the Honda Activa 125. It comes with the Honda RoadSync app compatibility, which offers real-time turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music playback, and more. The motorcycle also gets Type-C USB charging.

Speaking about the updated SP160, Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are ecstatic to announce the launch of the updated new SP160. Within a year of its launch, the SP160 has become very popular among the customers. Now, with the inclusion of an OBD2B-compliant engine and advanced features like a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync app, the SP160 is ready to enhance the riding experience of our customers."

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “The SP160 is inspired by the ambitious young riding enthusiasts who desire to be bold in life. With its modern design, feature-packed technology, and exceptional value, the new SP160 will cater to young, tech-savvy customers who seek both style and functionality. We believe that the launch of the updated SP160 will set new benchmarks in the 160cc premium commuter segment."

Also Read : 2025 Honda Activa 125 launched with OBD2B compliance, prices start at ₹94,422

2025 Honda SP160 Powertrain

Power on the new Honda SP160 comes from the same 162.71 cc single-cylinder, fuel injected engine with OBD2B compliance, meeting the upcoming government regulations. The motor produces 13 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 14.8 Nm at 5,250 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with single-channel ABS.

The new Honda SP125 is available in two variants with the single disc version priced at ₹1.22 lakh, ₹3,000 more than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the 2025 SP160 dual-disc variant is priced at ₹1.28 lakh, making about ₹4,600 more than the older version. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings are now open and the motorcycle is available across HMSI dealerships pan India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: