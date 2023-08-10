Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda SP160 on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The
Honda SP160 on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda SP160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
The lowest price model is Honda SP160 Single Disc and the most priced model is Honda SP160 Dual Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda SP160 dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers.
Honda SP160 on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda SP160 is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Sant Kabir Nagar, Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ which starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Sant Kabir Nagar.
Variants On-Road Price Honda SP160 Single Disc ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Honda SP160 Dual Disc ₹ 1.44 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price