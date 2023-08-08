SP 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Honda SP 125 Right Side View
View all Images

HONDA SP 125

Launched in Dec 2024

4.3
8 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹91,771 - 1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

SP 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.94 cc

SP 125: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 62.54 kmpl

SP 125: 65 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 10.33 ps

SP 125: 10.87 ps

Speed

Category Average: 94.0 kmph

SP 125: 100.0 kmph

View all SP 125 Specs and Features

About Honda SP 125

Latest Update

  • Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Honda SP 125: Which 125 cc bike should you choose
  • Auto recap, March 14: Mercedes-Benz CLA unveiled, Ola Electric gets benefits and more

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SP 125.
    VS
    Honda SP 125
    Hero Super Splendor
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Seat
    Speedometer
    Right View
    Tap here to expand
    Honda SP 125 Variants
    Honda SP 125 price starts at ₹ 91,771 and goes up to ₹ 1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda SP 125 Read More
    2 Variants Available
    Drum₹91,771*
    125 cc
    100 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Disc₹1 Lakhs*
    125 cc
    100 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V, 4.0 Ah
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Honda SP 125 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Honda SP 125 Expert Review

    By: HT Auto Desk
    4.1 out of 5

    Pros

    Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

    Cons

    Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is currently working on updating their product lineup so that it complies with the BS6 Stage 2 norms. The Japanese manufacturer has updated the CB350RS, H'ness CB350, Activa 110 and Activa 125. The brand has already announced that it will be updating its whole lineup so that it complies with the norms. The latest motorcycle to get updated is the SP125 which is the second 125 cc motorcycle apart from the Shine 125. Here are five things that one should know about the Honda SP125.

    2023 Honda SP125: Engine

    Honda has not made any changes to the 2023 SP125. It continues to produce 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

    READ MORE

    Honda SP 125 Images

    22 images
    View All SP 125 Images

    Honda SP 125 Colours

    Honda SP 125 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Black
    Pearl siren blue
    Matte axis grey metallic
    Imperial red metallic
    Matte marvel blue metallic

    Honda SP 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power10.87 PS
    Body TypeCommuter Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage65 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine125 cc
    Max Speed100 kmph
    View all SP 125 specs and features

    Honda SP 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Honda SP 125
    Hero Glamour
    Hero Super Splendor
    Bajaj Freedom
    Honda Shine 125
    Hero Glamour XTEC
    Bajaj Pulsar 125
    ₹91,771*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,598*
    Check Offers
    ₹80,848*
    Check Offers
    ₹89,997*
    Check Offers
    ₹83,251*
    Check Offers
    ₹89,998*
    Check Offers
    ₹85,677*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.5
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    51 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    19 Reviews
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    10.53 PS
    Power
    10.87 PS
    Power
    9.5 PS
    Power
    10.78 PS
    Power
    10.84 PS
    Power
    11.8 PS
    Torque
    10.9 Nm
    Torque
    10.4 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    9.7 Nm
    Torque
    11 Nm
    Torque
    10.6 Nm
    Torque
    10.8 Nm
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    123.94 cc
    Engine
    124.7 cc
    Engine
    124.4 cc
    Kerb Weight
    117 kg
    Kerb Weight
    122 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    147 kg
    Kerb Weight
    114 kg
    Kerb Weight
    123 kg
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Length
    2020 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2046 mm
    Length
    2051 mm
    Length
    2042 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Currently viewingSP 125 vs GlamourSP 125 vs Super SplendorSP 125 vs FreedomSP 125 vs Shine 125SP 125 vs Glamour XTECSP 125 vs Pulsar 125
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Celebrate Honda
    Sector 1 , R.K. Puram New Delhi -, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9871481114
    Celebrate Honda
    59-60 Arjun Nagar Road , Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank , Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
    +91 - 9821398525
    Dhingra Honda
    D-5 Ram Nagar (Om Vihar) Nawada Uttam Nagar, Near Metro Pillar No.711, New Delhi., Delhi 110083
    +91 - 9871900000
    Globus Honda
    Kh-737/3, Mai Road, Burari, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
    +91 - 8826993157
    J.B.Honda
    E-2/234-235, Near Metro Pillar No. 171, Shahstri Nagar, New Delhi., Delhi 110055
    +91 - 9891937973
    One Honda
    13/306 Dakshin Puri, Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9899053002
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Honda SP 125 Videos

    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019

    Popular Honda Bikes

    View all Honda Bikes
    View all Upcoming Honda Bikes

    Honda SP 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Drum
    10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm | 100 kmph | 728 km
    ₹ 91,771*
    Select Variant
    Drum
    10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm | 100 kmph | 728 km
    ₹91,771*
    Disc
    10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm | 100 kmph | 728 km
    ₹1 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1585.54/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Honda SP 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    4.25
    8 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    2
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    Very Impressive Bike
    Good performance and great looks! The mileage is impressive, the suspension and body are strong, and the graphics are also niceBy: Rinku (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Dashing bike
    Looks awesome and feel really excited and relaxed while driving . Feel no sense of boring. Nice to drive in any road.By: Hare Ram Singh (Jan 26, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Bike
    The Honda SP125 is an amazing bike in Honda's 125cc segment. It is one of the best mileage bikes, offering outstanding performance and fuel efficiency. This makes it ideal for anyone seeking a reliable and economical bike.By: Nagadurga (Jan 2, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Long Rider
    Great performance with low petrol consumption! Rider-friendly, easy to maintain, and super comfortable for long rides?an excellent choice overall. By: Manivannan (Nov 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Bike in 125cc segment
    Look is stylish and engine picks up perfect . to reduce the weight of the vehicle and increase mileage few pars are made with light weight materials which make the look a bit cheaper . 80% itz best beast 20% few things needs to be adjusted to look premium.By: Nithya Velmurugan (Sept 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect Ride on the Road
    This bike has a good average and a very sporty look. The price is reasonable, making it accessible for everyone to buy.By: Dinesh Chaplot (Jul 11, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Family Bike
    It's a good bike for a family man and most comfortable and affordable price with good specifications.By: Rajesh Babu (May 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect picture Honda sp ,125on road
    Good looking bike driving smoothly and long distance this bike very comfortable brought this bike no waste money By: Anil (May 12, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    Commuter Bikes
    Commuter Bikes Under 1 Lakhs
    Upcoming Commuter Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesHonda BikesHonda SP 125