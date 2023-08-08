Introduction

Introduction

The Honda SP 125 is a premium commuter motorcycle positioned above the Honda Shine 125 in Honda's lineup. It offers more premium styling over the Shine 125 as well as more features. The bike is available in two variants, Drum and Disc, and is offered in five colour schemes. Honda has recently updated the SP 125 to make it compliant with the OBD2B regulations. With this update, the bike is able to monitor emissions in real time with the help of a range of onboard sensors. The latest iteration, launched in December 2024, starts at ₹92,110 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base drum brake variant. The SP 125 continues to offer a blend of modern features, refined engine performance, and efficient commuting capabilities.

Honda SP 125 Price:

The updated Honda SP 125 BS-VI comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹92,110 for the drum brake variant and ₹1,00,284 for the one with a front disc brake. In comparison, the previous ex-showroom prices of the motorcycle were ₹87,468 for the drum brake variant and ₹91,468 for the disc brake variant.

When was the Honda SP 125 launched?

The new Honda SP125 was launched in the Indian market on December 23, 2024, and it is currently listed at a starting price of ₹92,110 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This update ensures that the bike meets the OBD2B regulations by employing advanced sensors for real-time emission monitoring. Alongside the regulatory updates, the SP 125 brings a refreshed design with more features that help continue its competitiveness in its segment.

How many variants and colour options of the Honda SP 125 are available?

The Honda SP 125 is offered in two variants: Drum and Disc. Both variants share the same design and features, with the primary difference being the braking setup. The motorcycle is available in five colour schemes: Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic. The December 2024 update brings new graphics for these colour schemes.

What features are available in the Honda SP 125?

The Honda SP 125 is fitted with a 4.2-inch fully digital TFT display that provides essential riding information, such as real-time fuel economy, distance-to-empty, average fuel economy, eco indicators, and a gear position indicator. Bluetooth connectivity is available with the latest update, allowing riders to pair their smartphones and access features through the Honda RoadSync app. These include navigation assistance and voice commands. A USB Type-C charging port is also present on the SP 125.

Additional features include an LED headlight, a combined braking system (CBS), and an engine start/stop switch. The motorcycle employs piston-cooling jet technology to maintain optimal engine temperatures and reduce friction during the combustion process.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Honda SP 125?

The Honda SP 125 is powered by a 123.94 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor produces 10.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth power delivery and efficient performance across various riding conditions. It incorporates an idling stop system to optimize fuel consumption during stops, contributing to its overall efficiency.

The motorcycle is built on a diamond frame and features telescopic front forks and hydraulic-type rear suspension. It rides on tubeless tyres mounted on 18-inch wheels, providing stability and control. The braking system includes a 240 mm front disc or a 130 mm drum brake, depending on the variant, along with a 130 mm rear drum brake. These components work in conjunction with CBS for controlled braking.

What is the Honda SP 125’s mileage?

Honda has not mentioned the official fuel economy figures for the SP 125. The ARAI-certified figure for the previous generation model is 60 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Honda SP 125?

The Honda SP 125 has a kerb weight of 116kg and offers 160 mm of ground clearance. It brings an accessible seat height of 790 mm.

What bikes does the Honda SP 125 rival in its segment?

The Honda SP 125 competes in the premium commuter segment and is pitted against bikes such as the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Glamour.