What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Mandla? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Mandla is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Mandla? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Mandla amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Mandla? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Mandla is Rs. 1,959.