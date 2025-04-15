Honda Shine 125 on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 96,630.
The on road price for Honda Shine 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in East Singhbhum.
The lowest
Honda Shine 125 on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 96,630.
The on road price for Honda Shine 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in East Singhbhum.
The lowest price model is Honda Shine 125 Drum and the most priced model is Honda Shine 125 Disc.
Visit your nearest
Honda Shine 125 dealers and showrooms in East Singhbhum for best offers.
Honda Shine 125 on road price breakup in East Singhbhum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda Shine 125 is mainly compared to Hero Glamour which starts at Rs. 83,598 in East Singhbhum, Hero Super Splendor which starts at Rs. 80,848 in East Singhbhum and Honda Shine starting at Rs. 83,251 in East Singhbhum.
Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine 125 Drum ₹ 96,630 Honda Shine 125 Disc ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Popular Honda Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025