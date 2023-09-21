Saved Articles

Honda Dio 125 On Road Price in Mirzapur

97,770 - 1.06 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mirzapur
Dio 125 Price in Mirzapur

Honda Dio 125 on road price in Mirzapur starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Mirzapur. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Dio 125 STD₹ 97,770
Honda Dio 125 Smart₹ 1.06 Lakhs
Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition₹ 1.06 Lakhs
Read More

Honda Dio 125 Variant Wise Price List in Mirzapur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 97,770*On-Road Price
123.92 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
83,400
RTO
8,172
Insurance
6,198
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mirzapur)
97,770
EMI@2,101/mo
Smart
₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.92 cc
Repsol Edition
₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.92 cc
Honda Dio 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,234 - 82,734
Activa 6G Price in Mirzapur
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Access 125 Price in Mirzapur
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
NTORQ 125 Price in Mirzapur
TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

73,340 - 89,748
Jupiter Price in Mirzapur
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

79,806 - 88,979
Activa 125 Price in Mirzapur

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Honda Dio 125 News

The Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 and Hornet 2.0 get only cosmetic changes over the standard version.
2023 Repsol Editions of Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 launched in India
21 Sept 2023
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System
13 Jul 2023
A screenshot of the teaser shared by Honda.
Honda teases exhaust note of new scooter, could be Dio 125
7 Jul 2023
The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details
29 Feb 2024
Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Kawasaki Ninja 500

Kawasaki Ninja 500

5.24 Lakhs
Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Super Soco TC Wander

Super Soco TC Wander

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Moto Guzzi V9

Moto Guzzi V9

14 Lakhs Exp. Price
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

6 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
