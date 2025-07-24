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Hero Electric A2B User Opinions & Ratings
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User Reviews
Built to Conquer Rough Roads
The cycle has an elegant, sporty, and stylish look. It offers high performance with a top speed of over 30 kmph, a comfortable riding experience, and a powerful 0.3 kW battery that delivers strong performance.By: Manish Verma (Jul 24, 2025)
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Perfect Cycle
The bike offers comfortable seating, a stylish design, and a sturdy build. It provides good mileage and speed, making it a great value for moneyBy: S DHANARAJ (May 8, 2025)