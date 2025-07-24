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UPCOMING

HERO ELECTRIC A2B Mileage

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹35,000* Onwards
EMIs starting from ₹710
4.7
18
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Hero Electric A2B Fuel Wise Mileage

The undefined undefined variant has a mileage of undefined.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage

Hero Electric A2B Alternatives

EMotorad Legend 07

EMotorad Legend 07

34,999
Range: 35 km
Check OffersLegend 07 RangeView similar Bikes
EMotorad T-Rex-Air

EMotorad T-Rex-Air

34,999 Onwards
Range: 50 km
Check OffersT-Rex-Air RangeView similar Bikes
MOTOVOLT Hum

MOTOVOLT Hum

33,249 - 46,434
Range: 45-105 km
Check OffersHum RangeView similar Bikes
EMotorad X3

EMotorad X3

32,999
Range: 40 km
Check OffersX3 RangeView similar Bikes
Felidae Electric Maven

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000
Range: 30-50 km
Check OffersMaven RangeView similar Bikes
MOTOVOLT Kivo

MOTOVOLT Kivo

29,999 - 40,659
Range: 45-105 km
Check OffersKivo RangeView similar Bikes

Hero Electric A2B Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric A2B User Opinions & Ratings

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User Reviews

Built to Conquer Rough Roads
The cycle has an elegant, sporty, and stylish look. It offers high performance with a top speed of over 30 kmph, a comfortable riding experience, and a powerful 0.3 kW battery that delivers strong performance.
By: Manish Verma (Jul 24, 2025)
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Perfect Cycle
The bike offers comfortable seating, a stylish design, and a sturdy build. It provides good mileage and speed, making it a great value for money
By: S DHANARAJ (May 8, 2025)
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