Launch Date: 14 Jul 2025
Category Average: 59.54 kmph
Ranger: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 5.0 hrs
Ranger: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.11 kwh
Ranger: 0.61 kwh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Battery Capacity
|0.61 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
EMotorad Ranger
₹55,999*
₹50,000*
₹52,000*
₹54,999*
₹60,999*
₹49,999*
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
8 Hours
Range
-
Range
120 km
Range
90-115 km
Range
50 km
Range
55 km
Range
70-75 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
21 kg
Kerb Weight
70 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
EMotorad Ranger comes in a single variant which is the Standard.
The EMotorad Ranger is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of null, it has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 0.61 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The EMotorad Ranger offers a single variant. The variant, Standard is priced at Rs. 55,999 (ex-showroom).
The EMotorad Ranger is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.61 kWh battery.
The EMotorad Ranger has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
