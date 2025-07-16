RangerPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
EMotorad Ranger Right View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

EMOTORAD Ranger

Launch Date: 14 Jul 2025

₹55,999* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
Ranger Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 59.54 kmph

Ranger: 25.0 kmph

Charging

Category Average: 5.0 hrs

Ranger: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.11 kwh

Ranger: 0.61 kwh

EMotorad Ranger Latest Updates

EMotorad Ranger Alternatives

TVS Radeon

59,880 - 83,384
RangervsRadeon

TVS Sport

59,881 - 71,785
RangervsSport

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 69,268
RangervsHF Deluxe

Hero HF 100

60,118 Onwards
RangervsHF 100

TVS XL100

46,354 - 62,305
RangervsXL100

Honda Shine 100

66,900 - 68,767
RangervsShine 100

EMotorad Ranger Variants

EMotorad Ranger price starts at ₹ 55,999 .
1 Variant Available
Ranger Standard₹55,999*
25 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 0.61 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad Ranger Images

8 images
EMotorad Ranger Colours

EMotorad Ranger is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Green
Yellow

EMotorad Ranger Specifications and Features

Body TypeCycles
Battery Capacity0.61 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed25 kmph
EMotorad Ranger comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad Ranger
Zelio Eeva
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
EMotorad EMX
Hero Lectro F6i
Hero Lectro WINN-X
₹55,999*
₹50,000*
₹52,000*
₹54,999*
₹60,999*
₹49,999*
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
8 Hours
Range
-
Range
120 km
Range
90-115 km
Range
50 km
Range
55 km
Range
70-75 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
21 kg
Kerb Weight
70 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EMotorad Bikes

EMotorad Ranger EMI

Select Variant:
STD
₹ 55,999*
EMotorad Ranger FAQs

Which is the top variant of EMotorad Ranger?

EMotorad Ranger comes in a single variant which is the Standard.

What are the key specifications of the EMotorad Ranger?

The EMotorad Ranger is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of null, it has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 0.61 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the EMotorad Ranger have, and what is the price range?

The EMotorad Ranger offers a single variant. The variant, Standard is priced at Rs. 55,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for EMotorad Ranger?

The EMotorad Ranger is an electricCycles, powered by a high-capacity 0.61 kWh battery.

How long does it take to charge the EMotorad Ranger?

The EMotorad Ranger has a charging time of 4 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

