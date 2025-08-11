hamburger icon
EMotorad Ranger Specifications

EMotorad Ranger starting price is Rs. 55,999 in India. EMotorad Ranger is available in 1 variant and
55,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
EMotorad Ranger Specs

EMotorad Ranger comes with Manual transmission. The price of Ranger starts at Rs. 55,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, EMotorad Ranger sits in the Cycles segment in the Indian market.

EMotorad Ranger Specifications and Features

Standard
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Kerb Weight
110 kg
Saddle Height
870 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front :-4.0-20 mm, Rear :-4.0-20 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
No Of Batteries
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
7 Speed
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Double Crown Suspension (120mm Travel)
Rear Suspension
Double Crown Suspension (120mm Travel)

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Auto Cut-off E-Brakes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
0.61 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

EMotorad Ranger Alternatives

Toutche Electric Heileo H200

Toutche Electric Heileo H200

46,990 - 66,990Ex-Showroom
Heileo H200 Specs
EMotorad Doodle

EMotorad Doodle

49,000 - 52,999Ex-Showroom
Doodle Specs
Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

60,999Ex-Showroom
F6i Specs
Hero Lectro WINN

Hero Lectro WINN

49,999Ex-Showroom
WINN Specs
Hero Lectro Muv-E

Hero Lectro Muv-E

61,999Ex-Showroom
Muv-E Specs
Hero Lectro WINN-X

Hero Lectro WINN-X

49,999Ex-Showroom
WINN-X Specs

EMotorad Ranger User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely Perfect
It has a beautiful design and next-level performance. The mileage is average, but overall it’s an excellent EV and much better than many others.
By: Manish gupta (Aug 11, 2025)
EMotorad Ranger Variants & Price List

EMotorad Ranger price starts at ₹ 55,999 .

55,999*
25 Kmph
75 Km
