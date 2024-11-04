What is the on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Chandauli? The on-road price of Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Chandauli is Rs. 1.13 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Chandauli? The RTO charges for Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT in Chandauli amount to Rs. 7,576, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Chandauli? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Bajaj Pulsar N125 in Chandauli is Rs. 2,207.