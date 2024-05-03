Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Motihari starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Motihari for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Motihari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Motihari, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Motihari and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Motihari.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
