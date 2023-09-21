Aprilia SR 125 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in New Delhi. The Aprilia SR 125 on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Aprilia SR 125 Analog and the most priced model is Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster. Visit your nearest Aprilia SR 125 dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Aprilia SR 125 on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Aprilia SR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 75,347 in New Delhi, Honda Activa 125 which starts at Rs. 78,920 in New Delhi and Honda Activa 7G starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Aprilia SR 125 Analog ₹ 1.08 Lakhs Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster ₹ 1.11 Lakhs