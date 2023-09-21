Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 125 On Road Price in Gurgaon

90,741 - 1.02 Lakhs
SR 125 Price in Gurgaon

Aprilia SR 125 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 1.06 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Gurgaon. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia SR 125 Analog₹ 1.06 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster₹ 1.11 Lakhs
Aprilia SR 125 Variant Wise Price List in Gurgaon

Analog
₹1.06 Lakhs
124.45 cc
94,525
5,671
6,238
1,06,434
Digi Cluster
₹1.11 Lakhs
124.45 cc
Aprilia SR 125 Alternatives

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

78,920 - 88,093
UPCOMING
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

79,581 - 84,786
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 92,300
Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia News

The Aprilia RS 457 made its India debut ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India scheduled to take place between September 22-24
Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire, three-level traction control, three ride modes, switchable dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter as an accessory
Aprilia RS 457 unveiling date for India confirmed, ahead of launch this year
16 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Made in India Aprilia RS 457 makes global debut with 47 bhp. KTM RC 390 killer?
7 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 440 mimics the styling from the bigger RS 660 supersport and the Kawasaki Ninja 400 rival looks promising indeed
Aprilia RS 440 shows RS 660-inspired face in new teaser. Global unveil tomorrow
7 Sept 2023
Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of ₹2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Popular Aprilia Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
