Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster

1.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
SR 125 Digi Cluster Latest Updates

SR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SR 125 Digi Cluster (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.11 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Digi

  • Fuel Capacity: 6 L
  • Length: 1985 mm
  • Max Power: 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster Price

    Digi Cluster
    ₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    96,811
    RTO
    7,744
    Insurance
    6,498
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,11,053
    EMI@2,387/mo
    Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Reserve
    1.2 L
    Fuel Capacity
    6 L
    Load Capacity
    142 kg
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1985 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Engine Oil
    800 ml
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Height
    1261 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    806 mm
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    32 psi
    Wheel Size
    Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
    29 psi
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-14,Rear :- 120/70-14
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
    32 psi
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Ignition
    Electronic EMS
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.2:1
    Displacement
    124.45 cc
    Clutch
    Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    52 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Tubular chassis with open single cradle
    Rear Suspension
    Mono Shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Front Fork
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Console
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Braking Type
    Combi Brake System
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 5 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster EMI
    EMI2,148 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    99,947
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    99,947
    Interest Amount
    28,948
    Payable Amount
    1,28,895

    Aprilia SR 125 other Variants

    Analog
    ₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    94,288
    RTO
    7,543
    Insurance
    6,445
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,08,276
    EMI@2,327/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
