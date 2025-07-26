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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs NTORQ 125

Aprilia SR 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
SR 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Ntorq 125
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage40 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc124.8 cc
Power10.11 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.8 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1985 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1285 mm
Height
1261 mm1164 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg111 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
806 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph-
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
52 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89297,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87182,500
RTO
9,2699,153
Insurance
6,7526,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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