In 2023 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs 90,741 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm & 9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.