In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|109.7 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|7.88 PS PS