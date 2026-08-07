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Aprilia SR 125 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Activa 6g
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 74,369
Mileage40 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc109.51 cc
Power10.11 PS PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm162 mm
Length
1985 mm1833 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1260 mm
Height
1261 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg106 kg
Additional Storage
Yes18 L
Saddle Height
780 mm764 mm
Width
806 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm47 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes18 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89286,446
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87174,369
RTO
9,2695,949
Insurance
6,7526,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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