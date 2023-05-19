The Minsara S, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Minsara S offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Minsara S include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the VLF Strada priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.55 Lakhs.
The Minsara S has Low Battery Indicator, Pillion Seat, Low Fuel Indicator, Hub Motor, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Physical Key, Stand Warning and Passenger Footrest.