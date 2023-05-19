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Altigreen Minsara S

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1.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Minsara S

Minsara S Prices

The Minsara S, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Minsara S Range

The Minsara S offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Minsara S Battery & Range

Minsara S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Minsara S include the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs and the VLF Strada priced between ₹1.2 Lakhs - 1.55 Lakhs.

Minsara S Specs & Features

The Minsara S has Low Battery Indicator, Pillion Seat, Low Fuel Indicator, Hub Motor, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Physical Key, Stand Warning and Passenger Footrest.

Altigreen Minsara S Price

Minsara S

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,24,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,000
EMI@2,665/mo
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Altigreen Minsara S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
190 mm
Length
1945 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Height
1070 mm
Additional Storage
Document Holder Space
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
17 inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
125 km
Max Speed
75 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
3 kW
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Batteries
1 Pack
Max Torque
172 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Electric Start / Push Button
Motor Power
3 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Supply
Battery / Electric
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
Zero Emission (EV)

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tough Rib Caged Chassis
Body Graphics
Yes (Minsara badging & graphics)
Rear Suspension
High Comfort Dual Spring Shocks
Front Suspension
Category best Telescopic Double Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years / 30,000 km
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Battery Portability
Fixed / In-chassis
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Charger Type
Standard AC Charger
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Advanced LMFP
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
2.78 kWh
Motor Type
BLDC HUB
Tail Light
LED
Hub Motor
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
ECO | POWER | SPORT
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
33%
Malfunction Indicator
Yes (Digital display warning)
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital (via LCD cluster)
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Storage Under Front Seat: Document Holder Space
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
LED
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Digital Range Display (LCD)
Seat Type
Pillion
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Regenerative Braking, Crash Guard Protection, Instant Throttle for No Lag Response, 150 KG Load Capacity, 267 KG GVW, Step-Through Design
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Drive Mode Indicator (ECO/POWER/SPORT)
Stand Warning
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Digital LCD

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Supported (Standard AC)
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Altigreen Minsara S EMI
EMI2,399 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,11,600
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,11,600
Interest Amount
32,323
Payable Amount
1,43,923

Altigreen Minsara other Variants

Minsara S Plus

₹ 1.24 Lakhs*Expected Price

Altigreen Minsara Alternatives

TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
MinsaravsOrbiter
VLF Strada

VLF Strada

1.2 - 1.55 Lakhs
MinsaravsStrada
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.71 Lakhs
MinsaravsEC-06
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
MinsaravsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
+12
MinsaravsChetak
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
MinsaravsQC1

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