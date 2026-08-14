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Volvo v90-cross-country vs Volvo XC60

In 2026 when choosing between the Volvo v90-cross-country and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
v90-cross-country vs XC60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V90-cross-country Xc60
BrandVolvoVolvo
Price₹ 65.31 Lakhs₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Mileage- 12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1969 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Ultimate
₹68.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Volvo v90-cross-country Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine
1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo, Sequential
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Engine Type
2.0L TurbochargedFour-cylinder twin turbo-charged engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
480 Nm @ 1750 rpm360 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
232 bhp @ 4250 rpm247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.9 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Rear Suspension
Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.Double Wishbone Suspension
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Width
1879 mm1902 mm
Length
4939 mm4708 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm-
Wheelbase
2941 mm2865 mm
Height
1543 mm1655 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
530 litres483 litres
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres71 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBoth Sides
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
22
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
22
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED on front
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+15
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Rub - Strips
Chrome InsertsChrome Finish
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Interior Colours
Beige and BlackAmber / Charcoal, Maroon Brown / Charcoal
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Ventilated Seat Type
HeatedHeated and cooled
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
78,31,85579,05,648
Ex-Showroom Price
65,31,00068,90,000
RTO
10,26,7697,18,000
Insurance
2,73,5862,97,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,68,3371,69,923

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