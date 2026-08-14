In 2026 when choosing between the Volvo v90-cross-country and Volvo XC60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription, Volvo XC60 Price starts at Rs. 68.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 Ultimate. XC60: 1969 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
v90-cross-country vs XC60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V90-cross-country
|Xc60
|Brand
|Volvo
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|₹ 68.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1969 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4