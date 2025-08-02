Volvo XC60: Check out 5 key highlights of the recently introduced luxury SUV

Volvo Auto India has officially introduced the facelifted version of its popular mid-size luxury SUV, the XC60, at an introductory price of ₹71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Already the brand’s best-selling model globally and in India, the updated XC60 gets a range of enhancements to design, technology, and performance. Here are the five standout highlights of the refreshed Volvo XC60:

1 Design and colour options The updated XC60 receives a more polished and modern appearance. Key exterior changes include a new front grille with diagonal slats, similar to the latest XC90, along with redesigned front bumpers and updated air intakes. The SUV now sits on fresh alloy wheels, while the rear gets new taillights without chrome accents. Two new exterior colour options, Mulberry Red and Forest Lake, further expand its aesthetic appeal.

2 Interior Inside, the XC60 sees a major leap in technology and luxury. The new 11.2-inch infotainment system is powered by Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon Cockpit Platform, ensuring faster and smoother performance with support for OTA updates. The cabin also features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, integrated Google services, voice assistance, and high-end materials such as Nappa leather, genuine wood trim, and a crystal gear selector.

3 Features Volvo has packed the XC60 with features that enhance comfort and convenience. This includes four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, air purification system, and improved cupholders. The 1410-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 15 speakers offers a premium audio experience. Additionally, front seats are equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

4 Engine and performance The refreshed XC60 retains the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, now paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It delivers 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive setup. The SUV also supports E20 fuel and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.9 seconds.

5 Market position Assembled at Volvo’s Bengaluru plant, the XC60 remains a Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) unit like the rest of Volvo’s India lineup. With more than 2.7 million units sold globally, it continues to be Volvo’s most successful model. In India, it competes with premium offerings like the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Lexus NX 300h, reinforcing its position in the competitive luxury SUV segment.

