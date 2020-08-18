Heated Wind Screen Washer Nozzles Laminated Windows Automatically Died Inner And Exterior Mirrors Jack Cargo Opening Scuff Plate Metal Grill CC Mash Standard Mash Front High Gloss Black Decor Side Windows Matte Black Sills And Bumpers,Lower tion Colour Coordinated Door Handles With Illumination And Paddle Lights Black Wheel Arch Dual Integrated Tails Pipes Colour Coordinated Rear View Mirror Covers Front Spoiler LEd Headlights With Automatic Bending Headlight High Pressure Cleaning

Interior Motion Sensor for Alarm, Inclination Sensor For Alarm, Lock Cylinder Glove Box, Key Remote Control Inscription, Leather Clad, Private Locking, Center Lock Switch With Diode In Front And Rear Doors, EBL Flashing Brake Light And Hazard Warning, InFlatable Curtains, Whiplash Protection front Seats, Cut Off Switch Passenger Airbag, EBL Flashing Brake Light And Hazard Warning, High Positioned Rear Brake Lights, Road side Information, Cross Traffic Alert, Air Suspension 2 Corner, Chassis Four C

The V90 from Volvo is a station wagon which claims to have all-road capabilities and oodles of space on the inside. Backed by Volvo's long list of features, the car has a single diesel variant on offer.