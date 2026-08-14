In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz E-Class[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 200 Expression, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. E-Class[2021-2024]: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
E-Class[2021-2024] vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E-class[2021-2024]
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 63.6 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.1 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1950 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4