This smartphone from Volvo's owner is meant for seamless EV integration

Modern cars are increasingly becoming more and more focused on advanced technologies. While connected car technologies are enabling modern vehicles to be smoothly connected with high-tech gadgets, connection to a user's smartphone still often feels clunky. Swedish electric performance car manufacturer Polestar is aiming to change that by making a link between its vehicles and driver's smart devices as seamless as possible.

Polestar has developed the Polestar Phone, built by Meizu, which is specifically designed for its electric car consumers in China. The Polestar Phone doesn't look revolutionary in terms of design, but it is useful for the Polestar EV owners in a minimalist way. Despite the simple design, the smartphone looks premium and features a nice white back panel with the Polestar logo in the middle. It comes with a metal edge and a quartet of camera lenses. One of these camera lenses is trimmed in gold as a tribute to the golden highlights on the Polestar performance cars.

Also Read : Volvo's EV shift stumbles with unprofitable Polestar, to stop funding

Polestar has not disclosed the smartphone's specifications yet. However, it is revealed to have a 21:9 screen aspect ratio, which hints at a probable of 6.5-inch display. The phone runs on the Polestar FlyMe operating system, which powers the touchscreen infotainment system of the Polestar 4 as well. However, this operating system is available in China only as the car gets Google OS in Europe and North America.

Speaking about this smartphone, Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath said that the phone is more than just a case of a Polestar logo being slapped on the back of a Meizu smartphone. He also said that the smartphone comes offering the opportunity to link two worlds of tech and automotive, without any border. He further stated that it will ensure a seamless connection between a phone and a vehicle.

