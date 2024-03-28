2024 World Car of the Year awards: Who won what
- Kia EV9 won two awards at the World Car Awards in 2024.
The 2024 World Car Awards have been presented at the New York Auto Show and electric vehicles dominated the winners list. Kia EV9, the electric SUV with a unique design and impressive performance has bagged double crowns at the awards, while Hyundai, BMW, Toyota and Volvo bagged awards in other different segments.
More than 100 motoring journalists from 29 countries across the world tested 38 different cars to choose the best among them for different segments. The Kia EV9 dominated in multiple segments, while overall, the electric cars have dominated the show. The cars that competed at the award show had three models which are on sale in India - BYD Atto 3, BYD Seal and Citroen C3 Aircross.
Here is a list of the cars that won the awards in different segments at the 2024 World Car Awards.
Kia EV9 has won double crowns at the 2024 World Car Awards. This pure electric SUV, which was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, has bagged the prestigious title of World Car Of The Year (WCOTY). The electric SUV edged out tough competitors like BYD Seal and Volvo EX30 to win the title. Besides winning the WCOTY, the Kia EV9 also bagged the 2024 World Electric Vehicle Award. First revealed in production guise at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Kia EV9 is the automaker's flagship EV based on the E-GMP architecture, which also underpins the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Available in two different battery pack options - 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh, the Kia EV9 is expected to come to the Indian market as well, but as a completely built unit (CBU).
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N won the 2024 World Performance Car title. The South Korean electric performance car beat the BMW M2 and the BMW XM to win this title. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N comes powered by an 84 kWh battery pack and promises 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.4 seconds at a top speed of 260 kmph.
BMW 5 Series and i5 have won the 2024 World Luxury Car Award. For the German luxury car giant, this came as the ninth award in the World Car Awards' 20-year history. The 5 Series/i5 was chosen from 13 competing cars. The two other finalists in the segment were the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. BMW Group India is expected to launch the new 5 Series and i5 in the country later this year.
The new Volvo EX30 electric crossover has been crowned the 2024 World Urban Car. This marked the second time that the Swedish luxury car brand has been bestowed with an award from the World Car Awards. Previously, in 2018, the Volvo XC60 was awarded the World Car of the Year title.
When Toyota unveiled the new generation Prius sedan, the car grabbed the attention of the world with its unique design. At the World Car Awards, the Toyota Prius bagged the 2024 World Car Design of the Year award. The sedan competed with models like Ford Bronco and Ferrari Purosangue to win the award.
