Volvo v90-cross-country comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The v90-cross-country measures 4,939 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,941 mm. The ground clearance of v90-cross-country is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo v90-cross-country sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Volvo v90-cross-country price starts at ₹ 65.31 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 66.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volvo v90-cross-country comes in 3 variants. Volvo v90-cross-country top variant price is ₹ 65.31 Lakhs.
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1969 cc
Diesel
Automatic
V90 Cross Country D5 Inscription
D5 Inscription [2017-2020]
*Ex-showroom price
