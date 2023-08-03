Volvo v90-cross-country comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The v90-cross-country measures 4,939 mm in length, 1,879 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,941 mm. The ground clearance of v90-cross-country is 210 mm. A five-seat model, Volvo v90-cross-country sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less