In 2026 when choosing between the BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW 5 Series [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 63.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 530i M Sport, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. 5 Series [2021-2024]: 1995 cc engine, 14.8 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
5 Series [2021-2024] vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|5 series [2021-2024]
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|BMW
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 63.4 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.8 to 20.3 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4