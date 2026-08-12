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Volvo XC60 gets 65% assured buyback offer in India

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2026, 13:31 pm
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  • Volvo Car India dealerships are offering a three-year assured buyback programme for the XC60, covering 65 per cent of its ex-showroom price.

2025 Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 is now available with a three-year assured buyback programme through participating dealerships in India.
2025 Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60 is now available with a three-year assured buyback programme through participating dealerships in India.
Volvo XC60
EMI starting at just
₹90,100/ month
Check Eligibility

Volvo Car India has launched a new ownership programme for the XC60, with participating dealerships offering an assured buyback value of 65 per cent of the SUV’s ex-showroom price after three years. The offer is available under standard terms and conditions.

The initiative has been introduced specifically for the Indian market and is aimed at providing customers with greater clarity on resale value at the end of the ownership period. Interested buyers can contact their nearest authorised Volvo Car India dealership for programme details and eligibility.

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XC60 remains Volvo’s global bestseller

The XC60 is Volvo’s highest-selling model worldwide, with global sales nearing three million units. The luxury SUV features Scandinavian-inspired design, advanced driver assistance systems and Volvo’s safety-focused technologies.

The assured buyback value is calculated on the vehicle’s ex-showroom price and applies at the end of the three-year tenure, subject to the programme’s terms and conditions. The move adds a resale-focused ownership option for buyers considering the XC60 in the Indian luxury SUV market.

Also Read : Volvo set to introduce next-gen EX40 in the US market to replace EX30; Is it India-bound?

Volvo XC60: Specifications and pricing

The XC60 gets a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 247 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The SUV is compatible with E20 fuel and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds (claimed).

Volvo has equipped the XC60 with numerous features aimed at boosting comfort and convenience. These include four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, an air purification system, and upgraded cupholders. The 1410-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system, with 15 speakers, provides a premium audio experience. Front seats also feature heating, ventilation, and massage functions.

The SUV currently retails at 69.60 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2026, 13:31 pm IST

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