In 2026 when choosing among the Porsche 718 and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
718 vs XC90 Comparison