In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Magnite vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnite
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Nissan
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.65 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 to 24 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4