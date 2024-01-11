In 2024, when choosing between the MG Comet EV and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours.
MG Comet EV Price starts at 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
