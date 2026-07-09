In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O), Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto K10 vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto k10
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4