2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV: All features confirmed so far

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza promises to be loaded with new tech and offer more features than some of its key rivals in the sub-compact SUV segment.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 12:04 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift SUV will be offered with connected car features through Suzuki Connect app.
Maruti Suzuki is all set to drive in the 2022 Vitara Brezza facelift SUV next week. Ahead of the launch, Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the list of features the new Brezza will come with. In its latest teaser, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new generation Vitara Brezza will be an improved SUV with connected car technology. Maruti Suzuki has introduced its Suzuki Connect app which features more than 40 connected car tech in new generation models like Baleno and XL6 earlier this year.

The Suzuki Connect app will offer new generation Maruti Suzuki Brezza customers with features like OTA updates, voice assistance, remote operations, advanced vehicle safety and security with tracking, trip analysis, driving behaviour, status-alerts among others. The Suzuki Connect app in the new Brezza can be connected through either a smartphone, a smartwatch or even Alexa.

Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed that the 2022 Brezza facelift SUV will be a first in many aspects for the carmaker. For instance, the new Brezza will be the first Maruti Suzuki car ever to don a sunroof. Previously, Maruti Suzuki has been actively vocal against using sunroof in any of its cars due to Indian climatic conditions. However, under pressure from customers' demands, the carmaker seems to have changed its stance on sunroof.

Besides the sunroof, Maruti Suzuki will also load the new Brezza with tech features like a Head up Display, possibly the same unit it uses inside the new generation Baleno. The Brezza facelift SUV will also have other features like 360 degree camera, a new infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ features.

In terms of features confirmed so far, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza could turn out to be a more attractive option for buyers in the sub-compact SUV segment. The HuD display is going to be the first in its segment. Some of the other features like sunroof, 360 degree camera or connected car features are not offered in some of its rivals.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to offer the new Brezza with the new K15C series engines with mild hybrid technology. Expect a 1.5-litre Dual jet Dual VVT unit under its hood, mated to the new six-speed torque converter transmission unit already introduced in new generation XL6 and Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2022 Vitara Brezza facelift SUV in India on June 30. It will take on rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser in its segment.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 12:04 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 Maruti Vitara Brezza
