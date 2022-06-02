Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the updated Vitara Brezza compact SUV in India on June 30. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to come simply named Brezza and it will be the third key launch from the brand this year after the introduction of Ertiga and XL6 facelifts. Upon launch, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will refresh its rivalry with competitors like Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300 etc.

