HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift Suv To Launch In India On June 16

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV to launch in India on June 16

Hyundai Venue facelift SUV, which made its debut in India in 2019, has undergone its first major upgrade with several changes in terms of design and features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2022, 11:02 AM
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will launch on June 16.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will launch on June 16.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will launch on June 16.
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will launch on June 16.

Hyundai is all set to introduce the 2022 Venue facelift SUV in India. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will launch the new Venue sub-compact SUV on June 16. The Venue facelift SUV, which has undergone massive upgrades for the first time since its India debut back in 2018, will come with a heavily updated exterior design and interiors. It will take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift model, which is also expected to be launched later this month, along with other rivals such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and others.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹6.99 - 11.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-cross (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-cross
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.55 kmpl
₹8.39 - 12.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.99 - 16.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will come with design changes that are in sync with the facelift Creta and Tucson. The front grille now will have Hyundai's parametric design language seen globally in its new generation models. The LED headlight unit will also be integrated in the parametric design language. At the rear, the Venue SUV will get a new set of LED taillights and a new bumper. The profile is likely to remain largely same. The only change will be in the design of the alloy wheels.

The interior will also see certain changes, but may not be as stark as the exterior. The new generation Venue is likely to get ventilated front seats, 360 degree camera, a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, front parking sensors among other features. The upholstery and colour theme of the cabin may also see some changes.

Hyundai is likely to offer the new Venue facelift with two petrol engines. They may include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There could be another 1.0-litre Turbo GDI unit capable of churning out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. It is likely to come mated to either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DCT transmission.

Hyundai may also offer the 1.5-litre turbocharged CRDI diesel unit that can generate 92 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. It is likely to be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter.

Recently, Hyundai Venue clocked three lakh sales milestone since its launch three years ago. It has been one of the best-selling models from the Korean carmaker in India besides the Creta compact SUV and the i10 Grand Nios hatchback. 

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2022, 11:02 AM IST
TAGS: Venue 2022 Venue Venue 2022 Venue facelift Hyundai Venue 2022 Hyundai Venue Hyundai Venue 2022 Hyundai Hyundai Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV to launch in India on June 16
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV to launch in India on June 16
Lexus RX SUV breaks cover in its fifth generation without V6 engine
Lexus RX SUV breaks cover in its fifth generation without V6 engine
Five years in making, Mercedes-AMG One F1-inspired car makes debut
Five years in making, Mercedes-AMG One F1-inspired car makes debut
BMW iX1 electric SUV and X1 facelift SUVs breaks cover
BMW iX1 electric SUV and X1 facelift SUVs breaks cover
Electric vehicles aren't the only solution to meet CO2 targets: Italy auto lobby
Electric vehicles aren't the only solution to meet CO2 targets: Italy auto lobby

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city