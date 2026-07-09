In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Alto Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for STD, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Alto: 796 cc engine, 22.0 to 31.5 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alto vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alto
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.0 to 31.5 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|796 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3