Tata Tigor to be renamed to Aeris, launch confirmed for Sept 25

Tata Motors is set to give its sub-4 metre sedan a new identity. The upcoming heavily updated version of the Tata Tigor will be called the Tata Aeris, effectively replacing the Tigor nameplate in the company's passenger vehicle line-up. This becomes official as the brand has released a teaser that shows the upcoming sedan as well as its

The development comes shortly after Tata Cars began refreshing its product portfolio under its new brand identity. The upcoming sedan is expected to be positioned as a more modern and premium offering in the compact sedan segment, taking on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

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Tata Aeris to replace Tigor

The Tigor has been on sale in India since 2017 and has gone through multiple updates over the years. However, the upcoming model is expected to receive more than just a conventional facelift.

Tata Aeris design changes

Patent images of the upcoming sedan had already surfaced earlier, giving an indication of the design changes in store. The Aeris is expected to borrow styling cues from the recently updated Tata Tiago, including a slimmer front grille, revised bumper and redesigned lighting elements.

The sedan is expected to get LED headlamps and LED daytime running lights at the front. Its overall side profile is likely to retain the notchback-style silhouette seen on the Tigor, while new alloy wheels could give it a more contemporary appearance.

At the rear, Tata could introduce connected LED tail lamps along with a redesigned bumper and vertical reflectors. The large AERIS lettering on the boot could also be there.

The teaser confirms that the sedan will be launched on 25th September.

Tata Aeris interior and features

The cabin is also expected to receive a substantial overhaul. The new dashboard could share its basic layout with the updated Tiago, including a horizontally styled design and free-standing screens.

Among the expected features are a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital or digital driver's display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, wireless charging and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. A 360-degree camera could also be offered on higher variants.

On the safety front, the Aeris is expected to come with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control, ABS, hill-hold assist and tyre pressure monitoring. Being a Tata, there is a high chance that Aeris will score a 4 or a 5-star rating in the crash tests.

Tata Aeris engine and gearbox options

The upcoming sedan is expected to continue with Tata's familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected, giving the Aeris a petrol and CNG powertrain line-up similar to the updated Tiago.

Reports suggest that the petrol engine could produce around 86 PS and 113 Nm, while the CNG version could develop around 76 PS and 97 Nm. Transmission choices are expected to include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. These specifications are currently based on the powertrain used in the Tiago.

An electric version could also be introduced at a later stage, especially given Tata's existing experience with the Tigor EV and its broader electric vehicle portfolio. However, there is no official confirmation yet on an Aeris EV.

Tata Aeris launch date and expected price

The new Tata Aeris will be launched on September 25, 2026 as the expected launch date.

The expected price is likely to be in the region of ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it directly in the heart of the compact sedan segment. The Aeris will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze once it arrives.

With the Tigor name seemingly set to make way for Aeris, Tata is looking to give its compact sedan a fresh start rather than simply introducing another facelift. More details, including the final name, variants, prices and specifications, are expected to be revealed closer to the launch.

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