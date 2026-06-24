Tata Tigor facelift rendered. Top 5 key expectations

Tata Motors is working on its next facelift, the Tata Tigor facelift. Tata Tigor, which is one of the few sub-compact sedans available in India, competing with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire , Hyundai Aura , and Honda Amaze , has long been pending for an update. Now, with the Tata Tiago receiving a facelift recently, the case is stronger for the sedan.

While the homegrown auto giant is currently working on the Tata Tigor facelift, we tried to imagine what the upcoming version of the sub-compact sedan is going to look like, of course, taking the cue from the Tata Tiago. Here are the top 5 key expectations from the upcoming Tata Tigor facelift.

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A Tiago-influenced design likely

The Tata Tigor is based on the Tata Tiago, and shares the same design language. Expect the upcoming facelifted iteration also to continue with this strategy, just like the existing model. In that case, the front profile is likely to be similar to the identical lighting setup, front grille and bumpers. Moving to the side profile, the upcoming Tata Tigor is expected to receive new design alloy wheels, adding more style to it. However, moving to the back, the sedan will come with a different look than the hatchback. There would be a sleek LED strip connecting the taillights. The rear bumper would come revised as well.

Dimensions likely to remain the same

The Tata Tigor is a sub-four-metre compact sedan. The current model measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width, and 1,532 mm in height, and features a 2,450 mm wheelbase. It also offers a ground clearance of 170 mm and a boot space of 419 litres. Expect the upcoming facelifted version to continue with the same dimensional figures. However, the boot space could be changed a bit, depending on how the OEM places the CNG tanks.

A more upmarket cabin on the card

Expect the cabin to feature a significantly reworked theme. A fabric-finish treatment first seen on the Tata Sierra and later on the new Tiago could make its way into the new Tigor. The cabin is likely to benefit from a new dashboard layout featuring a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. There could be an updated dual-spoke steering wheel, a touch-based HVAC control panel, twin wireless chargers, and a fast Type-C charging port.

Top-notch safety likely on the card

Tata Motors has been known for democratising top-notch automotive safety across its entire range of cars, and that same strategy is expected to continue with the Tigor facelift. While it would retain the safety features from the existing model, a 360-degree surround view camera is expected to be there in the facelifted model, just like what the new Tiago received.

Mechanical changes unlikely

Mechanically, the new Tigor is expected to retain the same engine and powertrain as the current model. Power and torque specifications, too, are likely to remain the same. The sedan will continue with the standard 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with manual and AMT gearboxes. There will also be the twin-cylinder CNG version, which is expected to get an AMT gearbox and paddle shifters this time around, replicating the hatchback.

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