After a Dutch court has ordered a halt to sales of the BYD Ti7 SUV in the European Union, which allegedly copied the design of the Land Rover Defender too closely, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has said that it will protect its intellectual property, such as car designs.

AFP has reported that a district court in The Hague found that the BYD Ti7 SUV model has distinctive and protected elements of the Land Rover Defender L663 design, notably the curved shoulders of the bodywork as well as the rounded corners, wheel arches and the vehicle's overall silhouette. Jaguar Land Rover also claimed that BYD reverse-engineered the Defender and allegedly used its technology in the Ti7 SUV. The report also stated that the National European courts can issue intellectual property rulings that apply throughout the European Union when the products in question are sold across the 27-nation block.

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Speaking on this, a spokesperson for the British luxury car marque reportedly said that JLR continues to invest in creativity and innovation. “We protect our intellectual property and take legal action when necessary," the spokesperson reportedly told AFP, while adding, "Legal proceedings are ongoing, and we won't be commenting further at this time."

Meanwhile, BYD has reportedly said that it would appeal Friday's ruling, which temporarily prohibits the Chinese auto giant from importing, manufacturing, stocking or selling the Ti7 SUV across the European Union. This decision came after the shares in BYD slipped in Hong Kong following the court ruling. "BYD strongly disagrees with today's judgment and will appeal it. The BYD Ti 7 is the result of BYD's own independent design work and infringes none of JLR's rights," the Chinese auto company said in a statement.

The BYD Ti7 was launched in China in 2025. The SUV is not yet on sale in the European Union. However, customer deliveries of the BYD Ti7 SUV in Britain are expected to begin in January 2027, according to the court.

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