Honda Amaze vs Tata Tigor: Which top variant offers better value for money

The sub compact sedan market recently saw a slew of updates starting with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire followed by the Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor . While the Amaze was updated in December 2024, the Tigor was updated in January 2025. Unlike the Amaze which saw a complete change in terms of design and features, the Tigor was more of a facelift, with minor design tweaks and feature additions.

With the update, the Tigor also got a new top end trim - XZ Plus Lux, while the 2024 Amaze’s top trim is ZX. Here’s how the two top end variants compare against each other.

Honda Amaze ZX vs Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux: Features

The fully loaded Honda Amaze ZX features ED projector headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs along with dual-tone 15-inch alloy. Meanwhile, on the inside, a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push-button start/stop and a remote engine start ability for the CVT version only.

Additional amenities of the cabin include an automatic climate control system, 6-speaker system and built-in Alexa. In terms of safety it gets Honda Sensing level 2 ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, Lanewatch camera, a rear defogger and a rearview camera.

The top variant of the 2025 Tata Tigor comes equipped with 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which is available only in the petrol variant, while the CNG version gets the 14 inch rims. Additionally, it also gets front fog lamps, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, autofold ORVMs, and a shark fin antenna. It also gets chrome-lined door handles to add a premium touch.

Inside, it features a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, complemented by four tweeters for an enhanced audio experience. Additional conveniences include push-button start/stop, fully automatic temperature control, a cooled glove box, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a front Type-C charging port, a vanity mirror, and magazine pockets. Meanwhile, on the safety front, the variant gets a 360-degree camera system and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Along with these, it also gets an electronic stability program (ESP) and hill hold control (HHC).

Honda Amaze ZX vs Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux: Specs

All of these variants of the Honda Amaze get the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, The XZ Plus Lux variant of the sub compact sedan is only available with the manual transmission option for both the petrol and the CNG powertrain.

The Tata Tigor continues to get powered by a 1.2 litre three cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five speed manual transmission or an automated manual transmission. While in petrol variants, this engine produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque, the CNG variants of the Tigor produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Honda Amaze ZX vs Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux: Price

The Honda Amaze ZX manual is offered at ₹9.90 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual gearbox and ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom) with the CVT gearbox. The petrol option of the Tata Tigor XZ Plus Lux is priced at ₹8.50 lakh, while the CNG option is priced at ₹9.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

