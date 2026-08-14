In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Xc40
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4