Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Premium Center Console with Leather Finish Door Trims Brown Illuminated Front Door Scuff Plate Map Pocket Dual Trip Digital Speedometer Display
Outside Temperature Display
Yes
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
HID Headlights, EPB (Electronic Power brake) with Auto hold, Electronic Parking Brake With Auto-Hold Function, Dual Full length Curtain ,Ultra Rigid Quad Frame with High-Strength Steel , Active Rollover Protection (ARP) ,Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) , Front Crumple Zones
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
Yes
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Body Colored Door Handles With Chrome Inserts Chrome Window Surrounds Rear Spoiler with LED Lamp LED Illuminated Rear Licence Plate Door Handle LED lamps for Driver and Co-Driver Sunroof with Anti-Pinch LED Side Indicators Headlamp Escort Function Speed Sensing Front Wiper Intermittent Rear Wiper
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
All
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Driver's Seat Only
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
2 Zone