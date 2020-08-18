Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
₹ 28.69 to 31.69 Lakhs*

Mileage 12.05 to 12.35 kmpl
Engine 2,157 cc
Transmission Automatic
Fuel type Diesel

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

4X2 AT (Diesel) BS VI, 2157 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 28.69 Lakhs

4X4 AT (Diesel) BS VI, 2157 cc, Diesel, Automatic

₹ 31.69 Lakhs

