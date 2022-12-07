Mahindra Alturas G4 Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Alturas G4 comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Alturas G4 measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The ground clearance of Alturas G4 is 244. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Alturas G4 sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Alturas G4 price starts at ₹ 28.77 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 31.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Alturas G4 comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Alturas G4 top variant price is ₹ 31.73 Lakhs.
₹28.77 Lakhs*
2157 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹31.73 Lakhs*
2157 cc
Diesel
Automatic
