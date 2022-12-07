Mahindra Alturas G4 Specifications

Mahindra Alturas G4 comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Alturas G4 measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The ground clearance of Alturas G4 is 244. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Alturas G4 sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less