Mahindra Alturas G4 Specifications

Mahindra Alturas G4 is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 28,77,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2157.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic.
28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mahindra Alturas G4 Specs

Mahindra Alturas G4 comes in two diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Alturas G4 measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,960 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,865 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mahindra Alturas G4 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
4WD AT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
12.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.2 Litre
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
842
Drivetrain
4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Height
1845
Ground Clearance
244
Length
4850
Width
1960
Wheelbase
2865
Bootspace
234
No of Seating Rows
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
70
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
120000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
9 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Quilted Nappa
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Tan & Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Alturas G4 News

The Mahindra Alturas G4 was last available in the 4x2 High variant priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon
7 Dec 2022
Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Mahindra Roxor off-roader can now be produced and sold in the US
US Court allows Mahindra to sell Roxor off-roader as Jeep loses case. Details
21 Jul 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is finished in a special Army Green colour scheme.
First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army
19 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Alturas G4 Variants & Price List

Mahindra Alturas G4 price starts at ₹ 28.77 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 31.77 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Alturas G4 comes in 2 variants. Mahindra Alturas G4 top variant price is ₹ 31.73 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2WD AT
28.77 Lakhs*
2157 cc
Diesel
Automatic
4WD AT
31.73 Lakhs*
2157 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

