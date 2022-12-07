HT Auto
Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV bookings stopped in India, to be discontinued soon

Mahindra & Mahindra’s most expensive offering, the Alturas G4 full-size is likely to be discontinued soon in India. Dealerships have confirmed to HT Auto that production has been stopped for the Mahindra Alturas G4 and they are no longer accepting new bookings for the SUV. It’s noteworthy that the model is no longer listed on the company’s website either.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2022, 16:12 PM
The Mahindra Alturas G4 was last available in the 4x2 High variant priced at ₹30.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
Also Read : Mahindra & Mahindra registers 45% sales growth in November 2022

The Mahindra Alturas G4 originally started life as the SsangYong Rexton and arrived in India in November 2018 as a Completely Knocked Kit (CKD). While the previous generation Rexton was sold with the SsangYong brand in the country, Mahindra opted to give the model its own badge when the new generation arrived with a reworked front and new nameplate.

The Alturas G4 is a fairly competitive product with a significant pricing advantage over its rivals including the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in the segment. The last variant on sale was the 4x2 High that arrived in September this year at 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV used a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.2-litre diesel engine tuned for 178 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels on the Alturas G4 4x2 variants while the 4x4 version was previously on sale as well.

Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Jeep Meridian (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Meridian
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Also Read : End of the road for Mahindra's Fortuner rival

The Mahindra Alturas G4 arrived via the CKD route in India and was originally a SsangYong product
On the feature front, the Mahindra Alturas G4 was fairly loaded and came equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, 360-degree parking camera, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control, ABS with EBD, nine airbags and more.

The end of the Alturas G4 in India was something of a “had it coming" situation. The SUV barely contributed to Mahindra’s overall volumes, especially in the wake of blockbuster successes like the XUV700 and Scorpio-N. Even the new Scorpio Classic and Bolero Neo have been doing good numbers. Moreover, the Indian auto giant diluted its stake in the South Korea-based SsangYong, which further halted any future development on products, be it the Alturas G4 or otherwise. This would’ve made sourcing CKD kits in the future more complicated than what it needs to be.

Furthermore, all manufacturers are now moving towards the RDE emission norms that will be applicable from April 2023. The new norms require vehicles to be cleaner than before and it would be a lost effort to do so on low volume products. One of the reasons why other automakers too are in the process of discontinuing certain variants even of popular cars like the Hyundai i20 diesel.

Also Read : President of India takes delivery of the first BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4

With the end of the Alturas G4’s run, Mahindra’s new flagship is the XUV700, the brand’s homegrown SUV that really is a hit with the masses. It’s also a monocoque offering as opposed to the ladder on frame construction on the Alturas. For those who were considering bringing home the Mahindra Alturas G4 anytime, you should check with dealerships for any unsold stocks. Year-end discounts coupled with stock clearance might just help you secure a good deal on the SUV.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2022, 16:12 PM IST
TAGS: mahindra alturas g4 mahindra cars mahindra alturas discontinued full size suvs
